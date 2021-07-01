

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The euro area unemployment rate dropped in May, data published by Eurostat showed on Thursday.



The unemployment rate fell to 7.9 percent in May from 8.1 percent in the previous month. The rate was forecast to fall marginally to 8 percent.



The number of people out of work decreased by 306,000 from the previous month. Youth unemployment dropped by 138,000 from April.



The jobless rate among youth aged below 25 fell to 17.5 percent from 18.4 percent in April.



Data showed that the EU unemployment rate was 7.3 percent in May, down from 7.4 percent in April.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de