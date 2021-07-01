BlueVoyant Acquires Marclay To Expand Managed and Consulting Service Capabilities in the UK

Acquisition Strengthens BlueVoyant's Regional Cybersecurity Capabilities; Bolstered by $30m Investment

NEW YORK, July 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- BlueVoyant, a cybersecurity services company, today announced that it has acquired Marclay Associates, a UK-based cybersecurity consultancy that provides world-class incident response and cyber investigation services for global organizations, helping to protect them against increasingly sophisticated threat adversaries and cyber risk vectors. Supporting this acquisition, BlueVoyant will receive $30 million in funding from existing investors, helping to stimulate further business growth across the region.

Marclay Associates' range of services are centered around its industry leading digital forensics and incident response team, as well as its governance, risk and compliance practice. Supplementing professional services is Marclay Associates' Marclay One secure communications platform, a cloud-based IT solution which supports users globally.

Robert Hannigan, Chairman, BlueVoyant International, comments: "The UK is of critical strategic importance to BlueVoyant; extending our regional presence through this acquisition strengthens BlueVoyant's support for customers in the UK and beyond. Marclay Associates' expertise is well-recognized throughout the industry; combining our capabilities to help customers best protect their environment made absolute sense."

With new malware, ransomware variants and hybrid attacks threatening to compromise sensitive data, BlueVoyant's combined suite of Managed Security Services, Professional Services and Threat Intelligence, and Third-Party Cyber Risk Management capabilities will provide unrivalled expertise and service to UK customers.

Jake Hockley, Senior Partner, Marclay Associates, adds: "The acquisition of Marclay by BlueVoyant combines the global cyber expertise of our former UK intelligence and security services personnel, and our industry-leading services, with BlueVoyant's advanced cybersecurity portfolio. Now, with the support of BlueVoyant we can continue to help both new and existing customers meet their cybersecurity requirements with an exciting UK service offering."

James Tamblin, Senior Partner, Marclay Associates, concludes: "We are delighted to join BlueVoyant at this stage of its growth journey. We have been delivering cybersecurity professional services to our clients for over eight years, and the opportunity to combine our existing services with BlueVoyant's pioneering cyber technology in its first and third-party cyber risk management solutions and managed security SOC services, gives us a powerful proposition to take to the UK market and beyond."

For more information, contact info@marclay.co.uk or visit www.marclay.co.uk.

About BlueVoyant

At BlueVoyant, we recognize that effective cybersecurity requires active prevention and defense across both your organization and supply chain. Our proprietary data, analytics and technology, coupled with deep expertise, works as a force multiplier to secure your full ecosystem.

Accuracy. Actionability. Timeliness. Scalability.

Founded in 2017 by former Fortune 500 and former government cyber officials, BlueVoyant is headquartered in New York City and has offices in Maryland, Tel Aviv, San Francisco, Manila, Toronto, London, Latin America and Budapest. Visit www.bluevoyant.com and get in touch at contact@bluevoyant.com for further information.

BlueVoyant Press Contacts:

Danielle Ostrovsky

C8 Consulting (Americas)

T: +1-410-302-9459

E: danielle@c8consulting.co.uk

Jim Pople

C8 Consulting (EMEA)

T: +44-7955-030-191

E: jim@c8consulting.co.uk