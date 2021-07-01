Keller Group plc

Director/PDMR Shareholding

1 July 2021

Keller Group plc (the "Company") announces that it has been notified of the following transactions in the Company's Ordinary shares of 10 pence each undertaken by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibility ("PDMRs") as a result of their participation in the Company's Dividend Reinvestment Plan ("DRIP") through a nominee service:

Name of PDMR Number of shares Price per share Date acquired Kerry Porritt 63 £7.985 29 June 2021 Peter Wyton 43 £7.985 29 June 2021

The Notification of Dealing Form for each PDMR can be found below. This announcement is made in accordance with Article 19 of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) 596/2014 as it forms part of domestic law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018.

Enquiries:

Keller Group plc

Silvana Glibota-Vigo, Group Head of Secretariat

Tel: 020 7616 7575

LEI Number: 549300QO4MBL43UHSN10

Classification: 2.2 Inside information

NOTIFICATION AND PUBLIC DISCLOSURE OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES AND PERSONS CLOSELY ASSOCIATED WITH THEM