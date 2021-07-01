DJ M&G Credit Income Investment Trust plc: Total Voting Rights

M&G Credit Income Investment Trust plc (MGCI) M&G Credit Income Investment Trust plc: Total Voting Rights 01-Jul-2021 / 11:22 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 1 July 2021 LEI: 549300E9W63X1E5A3N24 M&G Credit Income Investment Trust plc Total Voting Rights In conformity with the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules, the Company notifies the market of the following: As at 30 June 2021, the Company's issued share capital consisted of 143,367,771 Ordinary Shares of 1 p each carrying one vote per share, excluding 1,378,000 ordinary shares held in treasury. As at 30 June 2021, the total number of voting rights in the Company was 143,367,771 and this figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they should determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules. All enquiries: M&G Credit Income Investment Trust plc 07874 627 585 Link Company Matters Limited, Company Secretary

