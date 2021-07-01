Anzeige
Donnerstag, 01.07.2021
TAAT Global Q2-Zahlen: 317% Wachstum!
01.07.2021 | 12:55
M&G Credit Income Investment Trust plc: Total Voting Rights

DJ M&G Credit Income Investment Trust plc: Total Voting Rights 

M&G Credit Income Investment Trust plc (MGCI) 
M&G Credit Income Investment Trust plc: Total Voting Rights 
01-Jul-2021 / 11:22 GMT/BST 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
1 July 2021 
LEI: 549300E9W63X1E5A3N24 
 
M&G Credit Income Investment Trust plc 
 
Total Voting Rights 
 
In conformity with the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules, the Company notifies 
the market of the following: 
 
As at 30 June 2021, the Company's issued share capital consisted of 143,367,771 Ordinary Shares of 1 p each carrying 
one vote per share, excluding 1,378,000 ordinary shares held in treasury. 
 
As at 30 June 2021, the total number of voting rights in the Company was 143,367,771 and this figure may be used by 
shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they should determine if they are required to notify 
their interest in, or change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure 
Guidance and Transparency Rules. 
 
 
All enquiries: 
M&G Credit Income Investment Trust plc 
                    07874 627 585 
Link Company Matters Limited, 
Company Secretary 
 
 
 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
ISIN:      GB00BFYYL325, GB00BFYYT831 
Category Code: TVR 
TIDM:      MGCI 
LEI Code:    549300E9W63X1E5A3N24 
OAM Categories: 2.5. Total number of voting rights and capital 
Sequence No.:  114908 
EQS News ID:  1214436 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
 
Image link: 
https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1214436&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 01, 2021 06:23 ET (10:23 GMT)

© 2021 Dow Jones News
