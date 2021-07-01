Kemppi Group Oy, the owner of Kempower Oy, acquires a business property managed by S-Bank Properties, including 10 300 m2 of factory space. The new facility will enable Kempower to scale up production by approximately 500% compared to its current capacity. Kempower will gradually ramp up production in 2021-2022.

Kempower, a leading e-mobility charging technology provider in the Nordics, responds to the rapidly growing e-mobility market demand by scaling up production gradually by the end of 2022. Kemppi Group Oy, the owner of Kempower Oy, acquires a business property including 10 300 m2 of factory space. The business property includes extensive unused building right to further expand production in the future. The seller in the transaction is the insurance group Fennia, for which S-Bank's subsidiary S-Bank Properties Ltd provides real estate portfolio management and administration services.

The factory, originally built in 2007 and expanded in 2020, is located in Rälssinkatu 1, Lahti, Finland, with excellent transport connections. Kemppi Group will lease the factory to Kempower. The new facility will enable Kempower to expand its production by approximately 500% compared to the current capacity. Kempower's production will be scaled up for the second time in a short time: at the beginning of 2021, Kempower increased its production by five times from the 2020 level.

"As Kempower's owners, we are very committed to the company. Kempower has a lot of growth potential and the international EV charging market has reacted positively to Kempower's DC charging offering. With this investment, we want to ensure Kempower's ability to respond to the market demand", states Antti Kemppi, Chairman of the Board of Kemppi Group Kempower.

"We are particularly pleased to be able to continue the life of this valuable business property and to provide new jobs in the Lahti region", Antti Kemppi adds.

"It's great that this well-kept property found a new home. I believe that the site's modern production facilities offer a great platform to develop business in the future" says Harri Oravainen, Real Estate Investment Director, S-Bank Properties.

"Our aim is to be the preferred partner in the world in developing emission-free business. Our ultimate goal is to create an EV charging infrastructure so extensive and reliable, that the electric vehicles can and will be the new reality. With the new facility, we are able to support our customers in developing emission-free business even faster than before", states Tomi Ristimäki, CEO, Kempower.

"In the new facility, Kempower will have all the essential functions in one location, including production, R&D, laboratory, testing and offices. The new facility will allow us to be efficient and agile as all the teams will be working seamlessly under one roof", says Tomi Ristimäki, CEO, Kempower.

The preparations for Kempower's new facility will start immediately. To ensure customer deliveries, Kempower will gradually ramp up production in 2021-2022. All company functions will be moved to the new location by the end of 2022.

Catella Asset Management acted as Kemppi Groups' buyside advisor and HPP Attorneys as legal advisors on the transaction.

Kempower designs and manufactures DC fast charging solutions for electric vehicles and machines operating in the most demanding conditions. We are a largescale charging system supplier, aiming for a smoothly running electric mobility infrastructure. With 70 years of experience in perfecting power sources, we set the bar high in engineering and user-experience design. Over 90% of our materials components are sourced from Finland. Kempower DC charging solutions are designed and manufactured in Lahti, Finland, and available globally. www.kempower.com

