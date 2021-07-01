World Finance celebrates top green businesses in 2021 Sustainability Awards

News provided by World News Media

LONDON, July 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- - Sustainability has risen up the agenda to become one of the most important issues in the boardroom today, and the businesses that have taken decisive action on green issues are recognised in World Finance's2021 Sustainability Awards.

A spirit of urgency has arrived in the world of corporate sustainability, sparking a rash of support for ESG funds, which last year outperformed the broader market. In such an environment, businesses face increasingly tough scrutiny of their action - or inaction. Those with the credentials and commitment are forging a pathway to success for green business.

The transformation of the transport sector is critical to bringing about a low-carbon future, and Canadian Pacific Railway, one of the winners of this year's awards, is leading the way with science-based targets in line with the Paris Agreement and innovative emerging transport technologies.

Another business making waves with its sustainable ethos is Hindustan Zinc, which has brought into force important management systems centred around the environment, from protecting biodiversity to reducing water consumption and greenhouse gas output. Still another winner with green credentials at its core is biomass expert Enviva. As the world's largest producer of sustainable wood pellets, the firm is displacing coal, reducing carbon emissions and ensuring sustainable forest management.

These examples display the diversity of businesses and industries represented in this year's Sustainability Awards. Yet what these institutions share is a forward-looking focus, a drive to fuel the development of critical green technologies and a commitment to ask hard questions about the status quo.

To discover the full list of winners of the 2021 Sustainability Awards, now in their third edition, pick up the latest issue of World Finance, available online, on mobile and in print now.

