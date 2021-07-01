U.S. Polo Assn. and Incom Showcase Spring - Summer 2022 at Pitti Immagine Uomo

Sport-Inspired Global Brand Presents Inspirational Style at Italy's Largest Fashion Platform

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. and FLORENCE, Italy, July 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- U.S. Polo Assn., the official brand of the United States Polo Association (USPA) in collaboration with Incom, its partner in Italy, is presenting its Spring - Summer 2022 Collection now, at Europe's largest fashion platform, the Pitti Uomo trade show. Pitti Immagine Uomo takes place twice a year in Florence, Italy.

U.S. Polo Assn. is known for its sport-inspired, classic American style. Each season the global brand, with customers in more than 180 countries, takes style to a new level with fresh colors, high quality fabrics and iconic looks.

"The idea for our space at Pitti is for it to be a window into the world, symbolically a U.S. Polo Assn. shop. The theme of the design is to portray what we have all been through during the pandemic, quarantined in our houses and looking through the window to the outside," explained Lorenzo Nencini, General Manager, Incom, one of U.S. Polo Assn.'s partners in Italy. "The bright, inspirational colors of our polo shirts and other products signify a bright future for retail and consumers."

Showcased for this spring and summer are details such as inlays, embroidery, and prints as well as the use of technical and organic materials. The brand's classic polo shirts are embellished with badges, patches, numbers and graphics all inspired by the sport of polo.

The display also showcases the U.S. Polo Assn. brand's new USPA Life Collection, the next generation of sustainable U.S. Polo Assn. products that includes sustainable polo shirts for men, women, and kids; denim made from recycled water bottles; recycled packaging for products and high-quality recycled yarns.

"As we look forward to brighter days this season, our collection demonstrates a happy spirit with bright colors, bold prints and stand out pastels," says Brian Kaminer, SVP of Brand and Product Development for U.S. Polo Assn. "We are also proud to showcase USPA Life to the global fashion world here at Pitti. While we have been working on sustainability for some time, we are excited to now be talking about our global, holistic, long-term sustainability initiative and showing our innovative product."

About U.S. Polo Assn. and USPA Global Licensing Inc. (USPAGL)

U.S. Polo Assn. is the official brand of the United States Polo Association (USPA), the non-profit governing body for the sport of polo in the United States, and one of the oldest sports governing bodies, having been founded in 1890. With a multi-billion-dollar global footprint and worldwide distribution through some 1,100 U.S. Polo Assn. retail stores, department stores, sporting goods channels, independent retailers and e-commerce, U.S. Polo Assn. offers apparel for men, women and children, as well as accessories, footwear, travel and home goods in 180 countries worldwide. Recently ranked the 5th largest sports licensor in License Global magazine's 2020 list of "Top 150 Global Licensors," U.S. Polo Assn. is named alongside such iconic sports brands as the National Football League, National Basketball Association and Major League Baseball. Visit uspoloassnglobal.com.

About Incom SPA

Incom SPA, Industria Confezioni Montecatini, was founded in Montecatini Terme, in the province of Pistoia in 1951. The company specializes in the production of men's and women's outerwear intended for international markets distributed through the wholesale and large-scale distribution channels, as well as expanded distribution through retail store channels. Incom SPA develops and manufactures products for top international brands and is a leader in clothing distribution throughout Europe. For more information: www.incomitaly.com.

