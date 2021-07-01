

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Lindsay Corporation (LNN) released earnings for its third quarter that climbed from the same period last year.



The company's profit totaled $17.80 million, or $1.61 per share. This compares with $10.09 million, or $0.93 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.30 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 31.5% to $161.94 million from $123.11 million last year.



Lindsay Corporation earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): $17.80 Mln. vs. $10.09 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $1.61 vs. $0.93 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.30 -Revenue (Q3): $161.94 Mln vs. $123.11 Mln last year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

