

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The United States on Wednesday reported 14516 new coronavirus infections, taking the national total to 33,665,034.



The 7-day average of daily new cases is 12,609, which is 10.3 percent higher than the week before.



The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, or CDC, said that cases of coronavirus infection are going up in some parts of the country. 'Get vaccinated as soon as you can to protect yourself & your community,' it advised people.



242 new deaths reported on Wednesday took the total COVID death toll in the country to 604,714, as per the latest data from Johns Hopkins University. This is lower than the 7-day average of 256.



Texas reported the most number of cases - 2,986 - while California reported most COVID-related deaths - 56 - on Wednesday.



California is the worst affected state in terms of both the COVID metrics. A total of 3,816,804 cases have been reported in the state, while 63,641 people have died due to the disease there.



The number of people hospitalized due to coronavirus infection has fallen.



Test positivity rate has slightly increased to 2.5 percent.



A total of 29,026,688 people have so far recovered from the disease in the country.



A total of 326,521,526 vaccine doses have been administered so far nationally. 180,674,739 people have received at least one dose.



154.9 million people, or 46.7 percent of the U.S. population, are fully vaccinated, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.



78 percent of people above 65 have received both vaccine doses.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de