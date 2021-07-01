

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - While reporting financial results for the third quarter on Thursday, retail pharmacy Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (WBA) raised its adjusted earnings growth guidance for the full-year 2021, based on strong results in the third quarter and greater clarity on the impact of COVID-19 vaccinations.



For fiscal 2021, the company raised its adjusted earnings growth guidance to around 10 percent growth in constant currency from the prior forecast for a growth in the mid-to-high single digits.



On average, 15 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $4.69 per share for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



Additionally, Walgreens said it has completed the divestiture of the Alliance Healthcare businesses to AmerisourceBergen for a total consideration of $6.5 billion, made up of $6.275 billion in cash and 2 million shares of AmerisourceBergen common stock.



Walgreens has used a portion of the proceeds to eliminate $3.3 billion in debt from its balance sheet and will deploy the remainder to accelerate growth of its core retail pharmacy and healthcare businesses.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

WALGREENS-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de