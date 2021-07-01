Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 01.07.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 665 internationalen Medien
TAAT Global Q2-Zahlen: 317% Wachstum!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
01.07.2021 | 13:41
56 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Sveriges Riksbank: Update: USD TENDER OPERATION ANNOUNCEMENT

Bid date, 2021-07-01
Bid Date2021-07-01
Bid times14.00-14.30 (CET/CEST) on the Bid date
Offered AmountUSD 10 billion
Maximum Permitted Volume of BidsUSD 4 billion from an individual institution
Settlement Date2021-07-06
Minimum Permitted Bid Volume100 USD million per bid
Maximum Allocation40 per cent of the Offered amount
Allocation timeNot later than 15.00 (CET/CEST) on the Bid date
Maturity Date2021-09-27
Maximum Number of Bids10 per individual institution
Lowest Bid rate0.34 %
Confirmation of bids to e-maileol@riksbank.se

Stockholm, 2021-06-29

This is a translation of the special terms and conditions published on www.riksbank.se. In the case of any inconsistency between the English translation and the Swedish language version, the Swedish language version shall prevail. Complete terms and conditions can be retrieved at www.riksbank.se.


Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.