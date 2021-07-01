Anzeige
PR Newswire
01.07.2021 | 13:46
CMRC: Long-term Care Facilities after the COVID Pandemic: A way forward

ABU DHABI, UAE, July 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The year 2020 brought the world an unprecedented pandemic that has torn down many healthcare systems worldwide; countries suffered from outbreaks that were hard to limit and keep in control. The United Arab Emirates secured a strategy that preserved its healthcare system against this pandemic by relying on many components; not only by the given precautionary measures but also on key healthcare components as Long-Term Care facilities that help shape the future; for individuals and for the country. Cambridge Medical & Rehabilitation Center has clearly demonstrated the vital need for Post - Acute Rehabilitation and Long-Term Care with services that supported patients and healthcare systems and will continue to help patients from all across the region.