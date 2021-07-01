DJ Lyxor JPX-Nikkei 400 (DR) UCITS ETF - Daily Hedged to GBP - Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Lyxor JPX-Nikkei 400 (DR) UCITS ETF - Daily Hedged to GBP - Acc (JPXX LN) Lyxor JPX-Nikkei 400 (DR) UCITS ETF - Daily Hedged to GBP - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 01-Jul-2021 / 13:14 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Lyxor JPX-Nikkei 400 (DR) UCITS ETF - Daily Hedged to GBP - Acc DEALING DATE: 30-Jun-2021 NAV PER SHARE: GBP: 147.6531 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 114675 CODE: JPXX LN ISIN: LU1646359619 =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1646359619 Category Code: NAV TIDM: JPXX LN Sequence No.: 114916 EQS News ID: 1214458 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1214458&application_name=news

