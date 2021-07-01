

AMSTERDAM (dpa-AFX) - The Dutch manufacturing sector growth slowed in June, but the pace of expansion remained strong, survey results from IHS Markit showed on Thursday.



The NEVI manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index, or PMI, decreased to 68.8 in June from 69.4 in May. Any reading above 50.0 indicates expansion in the sector.



New orders and output increased further in June. Purchasing activity increased at a softer pace.



Suppliers' delivery time lengthened in June and backlogs of work rose for the seventh month in a row. The rate of job creation was the fastest since March 2018.



Input price inflation rose to a record high in June and selling prices increased for the eleventh month in a row, with the rate of inflation steepest on record.



For the next 12 months, firms remained highly optimistic regarding the output in June.



'It seems that supply chains might be disrupted more often by quarantine measures until staff in the transportation sector has been fully vaccinated in all major economies,' Albert Jan Swart, manufacturing sector economist at ABN AMRO, said.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

