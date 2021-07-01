Developed by Solum Photovoltaic Innovation, the recharging station is being powered by a 7.6 square meter, walkable photovoltaic pavement coupled to a 2-4 kWh storage system. This configuration is enough to repower 12 scooters per day.From pv magazine Spain The City Council of Sevilla has commissioned, today, Spain's first electric scooter recharging station powered by a solar pavement. The first pilot station is located in the city center and is relying on a 7.6m2, walkable photovoltaic pavement with a power output of 1 kW and linked to a 2.4 kWh battery, which is enough to power 12 scooters ...

