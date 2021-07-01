Saatva, Inc.: Saatva Adds New Top-of-Bed Items to Its Award-Winning Bedding Collection

The luxury sleep brand introduces eco-friendly duvets, pillow shams, and an all-year comforter.

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / July 1, 2021 / Saatva , America's Smarter Luxury Sleep company, expands its award-winning bedding collection with sumptuous percale and sateen duvet covers, decorative shams, and an all-season down alternative comforter.

Layer by layer, Saatva's new bedding additions are built for blissful sleep. The all-year comforter is handcrafted using premium, eco-friendly materials including long-staple, organic cotton, 100% hypoallergenic down alternative, and sustainable lyocell fill that is naturally moisture-wicking.

Like their coordinating cotton sheet sets, the duvet collections are 100% GOTS-certified organic (Global Organic Textile Standard) and Fair-Trade Factory certified. Sized for comfort, the Full through California King duvet collections include two shams with each set, while the Twin and dorm-friendly Twin XL sets include one pillow sham. The duvet's thoughtfully-designed zipper closure is hidden to make dressing and undressing the bed easier while creating a sleek, polished look. Internal corner ties in the duvet keep the all-year comforter/duvet insert securely in place. Both collections come in three colors, White, Ivory, and Grey which pair perfectly with the existing bedding products.

Upgrade your sleep sanctuary this summer with luxurious new additions designed for year-round comfort.

The Saatva All-Year Down Alternative Comforter

Enjoy cloud-like, all-season comfort with Saatva's organic cotton comforter . It features a unique blend of 3D down alternative fibers combined with an all-natural and renewable lyocell fill to create a plush yet breathable comforter experience. It is designed to feel warm and cozy in the winter but cool and breathable in the warmer months. The cotton shell is constructed with GOTS-certified cotton in a percale weave that offers superior breathability with a light, airy finish. The box quilting design ensures the down alternative fill stays evenly distributed for consistent temperature and circulation throughout. It is available in three size options: Twin/Twin XL, Full/Queen, and King/Cal King.

The Saatva All-Year Down Alternative Comforter. Full/Queen starting at $245

The Saatva Organic Percale Duvet Cover and Shams Set

Pamper yourself in deluxe comfort with Saatva's organic percale cotton duvet cover and matching shams . The cool, crisp 200-thread-count percale weave allows for a refreshing sleep experience year round. The pillow shams feature a 1-inch flanged edge detail for a modern, polished appearance.

The Saatva Organic Percale Duvet Cover and Shams Set in Ivory. Full/Queen starting at $185

The Saatva Organic Sateen Duvet Cover and Shams Set

Add a luxuriously inviting finish to the bed with Saatva's premium sateen cotton duvet cover and matching shams . The silky-soft, 300-thread-count sateen collection gets softer with every wash. Long organic cotton fibers are woven into a sateen weave that give this collection its distinctive subtle luster and beautiful drape. The pillow shams have a 2-inch flanged edge detail that round out its clean, decorative look.

The Saatva Organic Sateen Duvet Cover and Shams Set in White. Full/Queen starting at $205

The new bedding additions, designed to create a cozy and inviting sleep experience, are available exclusively on saatva.com and include a 45-day in-home trial.

About Saatva

Headquartered in New York and Austin, Saatva is the largest online retailer of luxury mattresses and bedding in the United States. Saatva designs and delivers eight mattress styles of unparalleled quality through 18 factories and over 150 delivery partners nationwide. Unlike most other online mattress brands, Saatva delivers and sets up all its products in the customer's home, creating an ultra-luxury and hassle-free buying experience. By selling direct to the consumer, Saatva is able to offer the highest quality at the best price. The Saatva Classic Innerspring Mattress has been awarded Best Innerspring in Good Housekeeping's 2021 Best Bedding Awards. In the top-of-bed category, Saatva's Organic Sateen Sheets were recently ranked #1 in US News & World Reports' Best Bed Sheets 2021 list. Saatva is a member of the Sustainable Furnishings Council. For more information about Saatva, visit saatva.com .

