Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 01.07.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 665 internationalen Medien
TAAT Global Q2-Zahlen: 317% Wachstum!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0B97B ISIN: NO0010215684 Ticker-Symbol: KY7 
Stuttgart
01.07.21
12:58 Uhr
0,599 Euro
-0,008
-1,32 %
Branche
Industrie/Mischkonzerne
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
AKASTOR ASA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
AKASTOR ASA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,6220,63014:22
0,6250,63415:34
PR Newswire
01.07.2021 | 14:58
48 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Akastor ASA: Invitation to presentation of second quarter results 2021

OSLO, Norway, July 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Akastor ASA invites investors and analysts to a webcast presentation of second quarter 2021 financial results on Thursday 15 July 2021.

Time and date: Thursday 15 July 2021 at 9:00 CET

Presenters: Karl Erik Kjelstad, Chief Executive Officer and Øyvind Paaske, Chief Financial Officer

The presentation will be held as a webcast:

https://channel.royalcast.com/landingpage/hegnarmedia/20210715_2/

Questions can be submitted throughout the streaming event and the presentation material will be published at 07:00 CET on 15 July.

The presentation and second quarter report will be available at www.akastor.com and www.newsweb.no

For further information, please contact:

Øyvind Paaske
Chief Financial Officer
Mob: +47 917 59 705
E-mail: oyvind.paaske@akastor.com

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5 -12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/akastor-asa/r/akastor-asa--invitation-to-presentation-of-second-quarter-results-2021,c3378163

AKASTOR-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.