How Phiture, a mobile growth consultancy, soared from humble beginnings to industry leaders

BERLIN, July 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Award-winning mobile growth consultancy Phiture (pronounced "feature") celebrates its 100-employee milestone this month. Founded in 2016 with the vision to lead the way in mobile growth, the company helps international brands grow their app user base and achieve success in the mobile arena. By helping their clients improve the quality and reach of mobile products, Phiture positively impacts millions of app users around the world from its Berlin office.

While working as growth managers, founders Moritz Daan and Andy Carvell noticed an impending change in the mobile industry. With mobile marketing still a nascent field, they began developing new strategies focused on full lifecycle and funnel optimization from awareness and acquisition, engagement and retention, right through to monetization. Their experience laid the foundations for the company and later evolved into the Mobile Growth Stack -a renowned, systematic framework for holistic mobile growth that's since become an industry blueprint.

Less than 5 years later, Phiture is one of the leading app marketing companies. It offers highly specialized services to the world's best-known brands and is renowned for principle expertise in App Store Optimization (the process of increasing visibility and conversion in key mobile marketplaces to drive organic downloads), CRM & retention , performance marketing , and subscription optimization .

Phiture won numerous accolades at the 2019 App Growth Awards, including agency of the year and best retention campaign, and has been recognized for outstanding technological innovation by The Drum and the Braze Torchie Awards. However, managing director Pablo Penny believes reaching 100 employees might be its greatest achievement yet, marking a new chapter in its meteoric journey.

"It's a fantastic milestone and I'm amazed to see how far we've come. We've grown organically from 30 employees to 100 in just a few years, with 50 new Phiturians joining us in 2021 alone. I'm inspired by how we've managed to build a collaborative, talented, and diverse team. Everyone pours their hearts into the company's success and ensures we deliver excellent services to our clients ."

Pablo Penny, Managing Director

Industry and Client Growth

While Pablo attributes the company's success to the drive and talent of the Phiture team, the sharp increase in demand for app marketing expertise also plays a role. Revenues in the app stores surpassed $100 billion in 2020, with that figure expected to rise to around $270 billion by 2025, according to marketing intelligence tool Sensortower .

Despite COVID-19, Phiture's experts have adapted to the challenges of the dynamic mobile environment and led the company to its most memorable milestone.

"Our clients include lots of tech and mobile-first companies, and we're increasingly adding global brands and household names to our portfolio. The companies we work with seek agile, clear, ROI-driven approaches to their business challenges-and our team always meets their needs head-on with our own data insights and tech innovation."

Phiture's holistic, full-funnel approach starts with user acquisition and works in tandem with CRM, retention, and monetization and has become an industry standard.

"Sharing knowledge and educating the teams we work with have always been central to our core values. We're very transparent when we collaborate with clients-it's important they grasp the work we do so they can internalize the practices and fully understand the impact on their business."

Phiture attributes much of its success to its talented staff and feels lucky to be one of the top destinations for ambitious mobile practitioners.

"Having fantastic international talent is invaluable for us. We have representatives from 41 different nations, which has helped us gain a more nuanced understanding of our global portfolio of brands and apps."

Future Milestones



When asked what's next for Phiture, Pablo asserts the company is set on building the world's biggest mobile growth consultancy and becoming the dominant market player.

"We want to establish a foothold in key regions and become a truly global consultancy. We'll be opening offices in Asia, the US, and other major European capitals and growing to several hundred employees in the coming years. But our number one priority will continue to be investing in our talent pool to develop the next generation of leaders in the industry, being home to the best and brightest."

