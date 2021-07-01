Solar is the main energy source among all independent power producer projects licensed by the authorities in Zimbabwe. The largest solar plant under construction in the country is a 25 MW facility in Matabeleland North province.The Zimbabwe Energy Regulatory Authority (ZERA) reported this week that seven solar PV projects with a combined capacity of 66.6 MW are now in advanced stages of construction and are expected to be grid-connected by end of this year. "The fact that we are expecting seven power plants to come online by end of the year is a clear signal that we do have robust regulations ...

