Level Increase, 5th Job Skills, and Arcane River Special Content arrive July 5

MapleStory M, the free-to-play mobile MMORPG for iOS and Android, is celebrating its third anniversary with a host of new features and content beginning with the latest game update arriving July 5 which includes the highly anticipated addition of 5th Job Skills and Arcane River Special Content and a level cap increase to 230.

5th Job Skills have officially arrived in MapleStory M, offering players above Level 200 that have completed job advancement quests, the opportunity to fortify their characters' abilities by allowing them to upgrade from primary 1-4 Job Skills to use 5th Job Skills. Unlike the initial 1-4 Job Skills, 5th Job Skills are divided into three different types Shared Skills, Class-Specific Skills, and Job Skills, offering more diverse battle opportunities for characters and overall use.

Shared Skills: Skills that can be acquired and used by any character regardless of Class or Job.

Class-Specific Skills: Skills that can only be used by a specific Class (Warrior, Magician, Bowman, Thief, or Pirate).

Job Skills: Skills that are limited to a specific Job, similar to applications with 1st through 4th Job Skills.

With 5th Job Skills acquired, access to the Arcane River area along with special Arcane River content is granted. The Arcane River provides advanced MapleStory M content including daily quests, the ability to boost Arcane Power and gain stronger Arcane Symbols which enable characters to boost their damage and deal stronger hits when hunting in the Arcane River area. The Arcane River also adds new daily quests which become available after the region's story quests have been completed.

MapleStory M https://maplestorym.nexon.com/

MapleStory M, launched globally on July 24, 2018, brings the nostalgic world of side-scrolling MMORPG MapleStory to mobile, offering the same endless amount of customization, immersive storylines and epic boss raids that fans have come to expect from the epic franchise. MapleStory M quickly reached 10 million downloads within 100 days after global launch and recently celebrated its 2-year anniversary with 16 million global downloads.

Nexon America Inc. http://www.nexon.com

Founded in 2005, Nexon America Inc. delivers outstanding free-to-play online game expertise and live game support, taking the strengths of NEXON Co., Ltd. ("Nexon") and applying them for uniquely western audiences. Nexon America has consistently sustained iconic franchises such as MapleStory and Mabinogi for more than a decade, which have gone on to break records and captivate players. With new projects on the horizon, Nexon America maintains the pioneering and innovative spirit of its parent company, employing its player-first approach, while designing the best possible gameplay experiences for the western market.

