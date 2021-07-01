KR1 plc - Director's Interest

1 July 2021

KR1 PLC

("KR1" or the "Company")

Director's Interest

KR1 plc (KR1:AQSE), a leading digital asset investment company, announces that 767,236 ordinary shares of 0.19p each in the Company ("Ordinary Shares") have been issued following the exercise of an option by Rhys Davies, a Non-executive Director of the Company. The option exercise price was 19.55p per share and the proceeds receivable by the Company, amounting to approximately £150,000, will be used for general working capital purposes.

Following the exercise of the option, Mr Davies is interested in 767,236 Ordinary Shares, representing 0.6% of the Company's issued ordinary share capital.

Application will be made for the new Ordinary Shares to be admitted to trading on the APX segment of the AQSE Growth Market and admission is expected to become effective on 7 July 2021.

In accordance with the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure and Transparency Rules, KR1 announces that, following the issue of Ordinary Shares referred to above, the Company now has 132,436,770 Ordinary Shares in issue, each share carrying the right to one vote.

This figure of 132,436,770 Ordinary Shares may be used by shareholders in the Company as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the share capital of the Company under the FCA's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

The Directors of KR1 plc accept responsibility for this announcement.

For further information please contact:

KR1 PLC

George McDonaugh

Keld van Schreven

Simon Nicol

+44 (0)16 2467 6716



simon@KR1.io Peterhouse Capital Limited

Mark Anwyl

Allie Feuerlein (AQSE Corporate Adviser)

+44 (0)20 7469 0930 Nominis Advisory Ltd

Angus Campbell (PR Adviser)

pr@KR1.io

About KR1 plc

KR1 is a leading digital asset investment company supporting early-stage decentralised and open source blockchain and DeFi projects. Founded in 2016 and publicly traded in London on the APX segment of the AQSE Growth Market (KR1:AQSE), KR1 has built a notable reputation for generating significant returns by investing in many key projects that are designed to power the decentralised platforms and protocols that are emerging to form new internet infrastructures.

www.KR1.io

Market Abuse Regulation (MAR) Disclosure

This announcement contains inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of the Market Abuse Regulation EU 596/2014 as it forms part of retained EU law (as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018).