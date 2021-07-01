

SEOUL (dpa-AFX) - Hyundai Motor America reported Thursday that it sold a total of 72,465 units in the month of June, up 45 percent from last year's 50,135 units. This is the highest ever June sales and an all-time monthly sales record for the fourth consecutive month.



Retail sales in June also grew 36 percent for the best retail month ever to 66,765 units from last year, with retail sales rising for the entire lineup. Eco-friendly vehicles accounted for 11 percent of the retail volume.



For the second quarter, total sales climbed 69 percent to a second quarter record of 240,005 units from last year's 141,722 units. Retail sales also too climbed 69 percent to 226,094 units from last year, also a second quarter record.



For the year-to-date period, total sales surged 49 percent to 407,135 units from last year, with retail sales climbing 55 percent to 383,564 units.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

