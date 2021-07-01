Tego Cyber Inc. Co-Founder and Cyber Security Executive Troy Wilkinson Awarded OnCon Top 50 Information Security Professional of the Year Award

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / July 1, 2021 / Tego Cyber Inc. (OTCQB:TGCB), an emerging developer of proactive cyber threat intelligence applications and solutions, today announced that its co-founder, Troy Wilkinson, was awarded OnCon's Top 50 Information Security Professional of the Year Award. Today, Troy serves as the Global Director, Cybersecurity Operations, for Interpublic Group, one of the world's largest advertising and communications companies.

The Top 50 Information Security Professional of the Year Award is a peer award determined by assessing an information security professional's contributions to his or her organization and the industry. Winners represent the top information security professionals in the world and are recognized as exceptional leaders who have made a considerable impact on their organization and to the information security community.

"It is truly an honor to be recognized by my peers with this award," said Troy Wilkinson, co-founder of Tego Cyber Inc. "The cybersecurity industry is evolving in front of our eyes. I am encouraged with the number of newcomers to our industry who are making a significant impact in stopping cyber criminals. I am grateful to be selected for this award and intend to pay it forward to others in the industry through information sharing and collaboration."

The winners were announced virtually on June 29, 2021 at the OnCon Icon Awards at the OnCon Information Security Conference 2021.

About Troy Wilkinson

Troy Wilkinson began his career serving others as a Law Enforcement officer. He commanded a Joint Terrorism Task Force, was a lead bomb investigator, and violent crime and homicide detective however his greatest achievement in the field of law enforcement came from his ability and skill investigating and prosecuting digital crimes. Wilkinson was recruited by the U.S. State Department to train police officers in Kosovo on cyber investigations. Working under the George W Bush and Barrack Obama presidencies, he was a top U.S. cyber investigator seconded to the United Nations and European Union to lead investigations into political corruption, organized crime, war crimes, financial crimes and terrorism. Wilkinson is currently the Global Director of Cybersecurity Operations at the Interpublic Group of Companies (IPG), a global provider of marketing solutions. With 51,200 employees in all major world markets, IPG's companies specialize in advertising, digital marketing, communications planning, media, public relations and specialty marketing. Prior to his current position, Wilkinson served as the Chief Information Security Officer for several global companies. Wilkinson is a worldwide speaker on cybersecurity, co-authored an Amazon Best Seller, and is a featured speaker for many news outlets. He is a consultant with cybersecurity venture capital firms and has contributed to numerous nationally syndicated publications on cybersecurity topics including ransomware, DDoS, cyber-crime trends, and cyber security careers.

About Tego Cyber Inc.

Tego Cyber Inc. (OTCQB:TGCB, "the Company") was created to capitalize on the emerging cyber threat intelligence market. The Company has developed a cyber threat intelligence application that integrates with top end security platforms to gather, analyze, then proactively identify threats to an enterprise network. The Tego Threat Intelligence Platform (TTIP) takes in vetted and curated threat data and after utilizing a proprietary process, the platform compiles, analyzes, and then delivers that data to an enterprise network in a format that is timely, informative, and relevant. The threat data provides additional context including specific details needed to identify and counteract threats so that security teams can spend less time searching for disparate information. The first version of the TTIP will integrate with the widely accepted SPLUNK platform to provide real-time threat intelligence to macro enterprises using the SPLUNK architecture. The Company plans on developing future versions of the TTIP for integration with other established SIEM systems and platforms including: Elastic, IBM QRadar, AT&T Cybersecurity, Exabeam, and Google Chronical. For more information, please visit www.tegocyber.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

The statements contained in this press release, those which are not purely historical or which depend upon future events, may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Statements regarding the Company's expectations, hopes, beliefs, intentions or strategies regarding the future constitute forward-looking statements. Prospective investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, and that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements because of various factors. All forward-looking statements included in this press release are based on information available to the Company on the date hereof and the Company assumes no obligation to update any such forward-looking statement. Prospective investors should also consult the risks factors described from time to time in the Company's Reports on Forms 10-K, 10-Q and 8-K and Annual Reports to Shareholders.

