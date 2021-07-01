

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - U.S. ISM manufacturing PMI for June and construction spending for May are set for release at 10.00 am ET Thursday. Ahead of the data, the greenback traded mixed against its major rivals. While it dropped against the franc and the pound, it held steady against the yen and the euro.



The greenback was worth 111.44 against the yen, 1.1873 against the euro, 1.3807 against the pound and 0.9241 against the franc as of 9:55 am ET.



