

MARTINSRIED (dpa-AFX) - MorphoSys AG (MOR) announced the expiration of the waiting period under the Hart-Scott-Rodino Antitrust Improvements Act of 1976, as amended, for its tender offer for Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CNST).



The expiration of the HSR waiting period satisfies one of the conditions to the tender offer, which is scheduled to expire on July 14, 2021.



The tender offer is subject to various other conditions including a minimum tender of at least a majority of outstanding Constellation shares and other customary conditions.



The transaction is expected to close in the third quarter of 2021.



Last month, MorphoSys agreed to buy Constellation Pharmaceuticals for $1.7 billion or $34.00 per share in cash, a 68% premium to Constellation's closing price as on June 1.



