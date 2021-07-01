CX Elite Awards 2021 Winners Announced at The Experience Forum 2021

InMoment, the leading provider of Experience Improvement (XI), is excited to announce that CX Network presented six 2021 CX Elite Awards to InMoment's customers including DSV, NatWest, Allianz, Tesco, Virgin Money MediaMarktSaturn during the annual Experience Forum.

Chanice Henry, Editor-In-Chief at CX Network took to the virtual stage to present the CX Elite Awards, celebrating outstanding CX performance brands have shown over this past year:

Best Customer Centric Culture Winner: DSV Panalpina

DSV Panalpina has been awarded the top space in this category as a result of continued excellence in changing and adapting corporate culture and behavior to become more customer centric. They have combined their CX and EX strategy to drive cultural change to achieve extraordinary CX throughout the whole organization, thinking about the customers' needs at all times.

Best Use Of Insight Analytics Winner: NatWest

NatWest has continued to excel in using CX initiatives to act on customer feedback. By using customer feedback to uncover customer stories and unlock value in customer data to create more engaging, meaningful and relevant customer experiences, NatWest is committed to using insights to adapt and continually improve customer's experiences.

Best CX Transformation Winner: Allianz

Allianz has undergone a CX transformation to become customer-centric in its mindset.Allianz has defined a strategic agenda and has shown that customer experience is the top priority of all actions. The VOC programme has shown that it is an essential tool to drive transformation within the organization.

Best Response in Adapting to The Pandemic Winner: Virgin Money

It has been a tough 12 months for all businesses but despite this, Virgin Money have reacted to the pandemic like no other organization. They have taken everything in their stride and put the customer at the heart of everything you do. Virgin Money's Money on Your Mind (MOYM) initiative has been a huge success and they have shown how a traditional survey model can be turned on its head and used in a completely unique and innovative way.

Best CX Impact Winner: Tesco

Tesco has demonstrated ROI through their CX Initiatives to show value in their program and the impact their success has had on achieving business results.Tesco have shown commitment to focus on what matters most to their customers and really focus on their customers shopping experience at a granular level to analyze the whole journey and take action to resolve customer pain points.

Best CX Innovation Winner: MediaMarktSaturn

MediaMarktSaturn have recognized a need for change to better serve their customers through implementation of an innovative customer experience initiative to create more relevant and inspiring customer experiences. They have demonstrated this through overcomingCX HR silos and aligning CX initiatives with corporate leadership to drive employee engagement and create an innovative omni-channel listening approach which gives insights to drive continuous improvement.

Chanice Henry, Editor-In-Chief at CX Network, said, "It was a real honor to celebrate a suite of brands dedicating themselves to enriching the lives of customers and being a force of good in society. Looking at the submissions for the 2021 CX Elite Awards, it was clear that all nominees have a lot to be proud of and are doing impressive things in order to do right by their customers."

First launched in 2019, the CX Elite awards are designed to celebrate the achievements and successes of CX professionals who positively impact customer experience.

The award entry was open to all companies who are running a customer experience program and the dozens of nominations received were reviewed by an award committee consisting of CX professionals from multiple industry sectors and disciplines.

Over 700 CX delegates attended the CX Awards Ceremony, held as part of the three day virtual event, The Experience Forum 2021. Run over three afternoons, Editor-in-Chief, Chanice Henry, CX Network presented the CX Elite Awards 2021, to celebrate all the hard work and dedication CX professionals have shown over this past year.

About CX Network

CX Network was established in 2012 to support professionals looking to enhance client retention and lifetime values via loyalty winning customer experiences. The online publication, which has a community of over 75,000 members, is dedicated to providing premium content, analysis and insight from the world's foremost CX thought leaders and across our industry leading events. https://www.cxnetwork.com/

About InMoment

Improving experiences is why InMoment exists. Our mission is to help our clients improve experiences at the intersection of value-where customer, employee, and business needs come together. The heart of what we do is connect our clients with what matters most through a unique combination of data, technology, and human expertise. With our hyper-modern technology platform, decades of domain authority, and global teams of experts, we uniquely deliver a focus on Experience Improvement (XI) to help our clients own the moments that matter. Take a moment and learn more at inmoment.com

