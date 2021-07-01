Account-based marketing pioneers join forces: Momentum has acquired Boston-based research, advisory, and training firm ITSMA to offer unmatched depth of expertise in accelerating growth and adoption of account-based strategies

LONDON, BOSTON and SEATTLE, July 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The deal creates a world-class growth consultancy offer, bringing together a decade of Momentum's experience increasing market share for leading companies and 25 years of ITSMA's role as a source of thought leadership, community, and hands-on knowledge for B2B marketing leaders.

The combination of both firms will enable clients to address their most strategic go-to-market challenges and tap into a unique set of capabilities:

Unparalleled ABM experience, including organisational and program design, training and accreditation, through to implementation

Depth of specialist expertise, buyer insights, frameworks, and best practice research

Industry leading community with collaboration for increased innovation, learning, and review

"Put simply, this deal is all about giving our combined clients deeper insight, creative thinking, and enhanced hands-on support into what works, what doesn't, and what clients should be thinking about next," explained Alisha Lyndon, founder and CEO of Momentum.

"Adding ITSMA's expert team, research, and membership community to Momentum's category leading ABM consulting, creative, and implementation offerings will provide clients access to a dynamic new set of opportunities to win, retain, and grow their most valuable customer relationships."

Dave Munn, President of ITSMA, said: "This is a defining moment, not just for ITSMA but also for the wider B2B sales and marketing community as we look to help more firms navigate the next phase of marketing and sales transformation. For ITSMA members, we'll offer a greatly expanded team of growth advisors and a more complete suite of account-based insight, consulting, and implementation all in one place. And by investing more in our membership program and accrediting Momentum's 60+ consultants, analysts, and creatives, we'll dramatically increase the value we can offer to the broader marketing community as well."

ITSMA's membership community and research will remain under the leadership of Munn and the senior team at ITSMA remains in place.

Lyndon added: "We've helped clients drive revenue growth of $90 billion in the last decade and enabled hundreds of sales and marketing teams to accelerate growth. With this acquisition, Momentum will deepen its expertise and strengthen its proprietary processes - including continued investment in The Momentum Customer Buying Index, ITSMA's How Executive Engage research, and the broad set of proven methodologies that both firms have used to ensure strong return on investment for our clients."

This announcement comes on the back of Momentum delivering its strongest set of financial results in its history, receiving investment from London-based private equity house Rockpool Investments, and achieving Best Companies accreditation for its level of workplace engagement.

