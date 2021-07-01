Bigben Interactive: BIGBEN: PRESS RELEASE: Capital reduction by cancellation of treasury shares

Press release

Lesquin, 1st July 2021 - 17:45 hrs

Capital reduction by cancellation of treasury shares

The Board of Directors of Bigben Interactive meeting today has, pursuant to authorization from the combined general meeting dated July 30, 2020 under the terms of its 25th resolution, decided to reduce the share capital of the Company by cancelling 513,870 treasury shares purchased between March 2, 2021 and June 17, 2021 and representing approximately 2.57% of the share capital of Bigben Interactive.

All of the 513,870 cancelled shares were purchased on the Euronext market in Paris, in accordance with the share purchase mandate given by the Company to CIC Market Solutions, as part of the share buyback programme implemented by a decision of the Board of Directors on March 1, 2021, acting pursuant to the authorisation from the combined general meeting of shareholders on July 30, 2020 under the terms of its 15th resolution and as announced by the Company on March 1, 2021.

Immediately after the cancellation of these shares, the number of shares comprising the share capital of Bigben Interactive amounts to 38,911,576, divided into 19,455,788 shares to which 22,140,520 gross voting rights are attached (1).

(1) It is specified that the number of gross voting rights is calculated on the basis of the monthly information relating to the total number of voting rights and shares making up the share capital on 31 May 2021. The gross and net voting rights on the day of this capital reduction will be communicated in the coming days on the Company's website.

Upcoming event:

Q1 2021/22 sales: Monday 26 July 2021, Press release after close of the Euronext Paris stock exchange





