Donnerstag, 01.07.2021
TAAT Global Q2-Zahlen: 317% Wachstum!
WKN: 853783 ISIN: JP3112000009 
Frankfurt
01.07.21
08:05 Uhr
34,600 Euro
-0,200
-0,57 %
Branche
Chemie
Aktienmarkt
NIKKEI-225
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
01.07.2021 | 18:05
AGC Biologics Enters Agreement to Acquire Facility in Longmont, CO, Eyeing to Significantly Expand Their Cell and Gene Therapy Capabilities and Offerings

Seattle, July 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AGC Biologics, a leading global biopharmaceutical Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization (CDMO), announced the signing of a purchase agreement for a state-of-the-art Cell and Gene Therapy commercial manufacturing facility in Longmont, Colorado, currently owned by Novartis Gene Therapies. Once the transaction closes, pending final due diligence, the facility will equip AGC Biologics with significant additional capacity and space to continue to expand its end-to-end Cell and Gene Therapy (C>) offering, ensuring security of supply for current and future C> customers. This facility is only 16 miles from AGC Biologics' state-of-the-art large-scale stainless steel mammalian facility in Boulder, CO.

This news comes just three months after AGC Biologics announced an expansionat its Center of Excellence for Cell and Gene Therapy in Milan, Italy. AGC has invested heavily in C> services since the acquisition and integration of MolMed in 2020, and AGC Biologics is now one of the very few CDMO's in the world offering end-to-end C> services, including plasmid production of all grades.

The Longmont facility adds 622,000 square feet of operations and office space within six buildings on the sprawling 229-acre overall campus, located 40 minutes north of Denver. AGC Biologics aims to hire a significant percentage of the talented staff employed by Novartis at the facility.

"The Longmont facility fits perfectly into AGC's long-term growth and expansion plans," says AGC Biologics Chief Executive Officer, Patricio Massera. "This move is driven by our dedication to satisfy the needs of our current and future customers."

"Adding this facility into our global network will be one more step towards our vision of being able to offer our partners, whatever they need it, wherever they need it," says AGC Biologics Chief Business Officer, Mark Womack."

About AGC Biologics:

AGC Biologics is a leading global biopharmaceutical Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization

Attachment

  • dronegenuity-Longmont-CO-017-1 (https://ml.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/e5a8ce29-297b-4da6-9a29-68f7870cb1b6)

© 2021 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
