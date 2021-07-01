Company to Combine All TMS Customer Facing Activity under CRO

Alpega Group, a leading global provider of SaaS cloud-based transportation software, announced today that Anton Hofmeier has joined Alpega as part of a strategic build out of their TMS (Transportation Management Software) sales and customer organizations.

Mr. Hofmeier comes to Alpega after the successful sale of his prior company, Thinkproject, to private equity buyer EQT in December 2020. During the 3,5 years Anton ran sales for Thinkproject he doubled their top line revenue, with overpropotional increase of the SaaS revenue, established a true enterprise sales organization and developed entirely a robust partner/reseller program.

'We were looking to augment our sales leadership with a proven leader who has seen success in the Private Equity environment in Europe while scaling a SaaS software business. Anton is a perfect fit for us' said Todd DeLaughter, Group CEO for Alpega.

'The TMS SaaS software category continues to grow at double digits even through the pandemic. If anything, supply chain managers and the systems they acquire to manage the flow of material and finished goods got a boost of visibility during the pandemic. People understand in painful ways the impact of supply chain disruptions. Alpega is perfectly positioned to take advantage of this new wave of investments to digitally transform supply chains. Anton is the perfect guy to help us show the supply chain world how we can help them' continued DeLaughter.

'I'm happy to be joining the already strong team at Alpega and continue the journey with them. TMS is a vibrant and high growth market with substantial upside. We not only help companies save hundreds of millions of euros in transport costs, Alpega makes sustainability actionable. Advanced planning and smart routing functionality enables companies to reduce their carbon footprint by ensuring full trucks on return as well as outbound trips and by reducing the wait times of idling trucks to load/unload at warehouse docks' said Anton Hofmeier, new TMS CRO for Alpega Group.

About Alpega

Alpega is a global provider of cloud-based Transportation Management Systems (TMS) and freight exchanges. Alpega enables shippers, logistics service providers and carriers to collaboratively manage end-to-end transportation activities for increased visibility, capacity and reduced freight spend.

By streamlining transportation sourcing, planning, execution, settlement and analytics, Alpega's TMS solutions transform local and global supply chains into collaborative ecosystems bringing transparency and efficiency to all partners involved. Alpega's user community of 80.000+ carriers and shippers and 200,000+ members are present in 80 countries.

For more information, visit www.alpegagroup.com

