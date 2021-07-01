Core Payment Solutions Announces No Fee Credit Card Processing, Returning Money to Businesses.

The payment service provider's new program aims to address the increase in credit card processing fees facing businesses during the pandemic.

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / July 1, 2021 / Core Payment Solutions announces its No Fee Processing Program to help businesses keep more from their sales. The new program makes Core Payment Solutions one of the limited payment service providers offering no-fee credit card processing. As part of the No Fee Processing campaign, Core Payment Solutions is now offering two options for business owners to choose from, Cash Discounts or Surcharges. Using cash discounts and surcharges, the merchant provider allows businesses to lower their credit card processing fees by sharing costs with their customers.

Businesses across the country spend millions every year on credit card processing fees. Recent law changes led Core Payment Solutions to update its services and help return those fees to businesses.

For Cash Discounts, the price of the entire inventory is increased by 3.99%. Cash-paying customers get a 3.99% discount upon payment, while those who pay with credit cards or signature debit cards do not receive the discount.

This option allows business owners to pass all costs on to the consumer while still giving their cash-paying customers a discount reflected on their receipt. As a result, businesses get 100% of their sales and have no processing fees. Cash-discounting helps businesses keep more of their profits and invest it back into their business.

Core Payment Solutions also offers another option called Surcharge. Any transaction paid by a credit card will automatically have a fee of 3.5% added to it and will be visible as a line item on their receipt. Cash and debit payments will not face a surcharge. At the end of the month, the business owner just pays processing fees on debit transactions and tips while incorporating credit card fees into its sales price.

During the pandemic, a growing number of businesses reported more consumers using credit cards instead of cash due to health and hygiene concerns. That resulted in increased costs to businesses. No-fee credit card processing help ensures that companies keep more of what is theirs and customers are getting a transparent view of how they are being charged.

Core Payment Solutions' new services offer one more way the payment processor is working to ensure its clients get the most out of their point-of-sale service.

Core Payment Solutions works with hundreds of companies to oversee their transactions and eCommerce sites. From countertop systems to tools that help businesses process payments on the move to ensuring safe and secure credit transactions, Core Payment Solutions understands what business owners need and is constantly evolving to serve them. Learn more at www.corepaymentsolutions.com .

Contact:

Jonas Muthoni

Core Payment Solutions

info@corepaymentsolutions.com

(323) 332-9423

SOURCE: Core Payment Solutions

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/653216/Core-Payment-Solutions-Announces-No-Fee-Credit-Card-Processing-Returning-Money-to-Businesses