DGAP-News: Jefferies International Limited / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

Placement of existing shares in flatexDEGIRO AG to institutional investors



01.07.2021 / 18:50

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





This announcement and the information contained herein is not for publication or distribution in the United States of America, Australia, Canada, Japan or South Africa or in any other jurisdiction in which offers or sales would be prohibited by applicable law.



Placement of existing shares in flatexDEGIRO AG to institutional investors



Frankfurt/Main - Today, the DEGIRO founders and shareholders of flatexDEGIRO AG (WKN: FTG111, ISIN: DE000FTG1111, Ticker: FTK.GR), announced their intention to sell approximately 2.5%-3.0% in flatexDEGIRO in a private placement to institutional investors. The aim is to further increase flatexDEGIRO's free float which supports the Company's eligibility for potential MDAX inclusion in 2021. The bookbuilding for the placement of the shares commences immediately.



The Selling Shareholders are KipEi B.V. (currently holding appr. 1.9m shares), Anderluh LPE (currently holding appr. 0.8m shares), and Arrow FO B.V. (currently holding appr. 0.5m shares), holding in total appr. 3.3m shares, or 12% of all outstanding shares (excluding shares in collar structures). The DEGIRO founder behind Nola LPE (currently holding appr. 6%, excluding shares in collar structures) is not willing to participate in the transaction.



The Selling Shareholders are still under contractual lock-up from the DEGIRO acquisition until 28 July 2021. The Company will waive the lock-up for shares being placed in this placement. Any remaining shares will remain locked up until 28 July 2021. The Selling Shareholders are committed to support the further development of the company and have currently no intention to sell more shares than those being offered in the placement.



Jefferies will act as Sole Global Coordinator and together with M.M. Warburg as Co-Bookrunner in connection with the placement.



The information was submitted for publication at 17:40 CEST on 01 July 2021 Jefferies GmbH on behalf of KipEi B.V., Arrow FO B.V. and Anderluh B.V.



Disclaimer / Important Note

This publication may not be published, distributed or transmitted, directly or indirectly, in the United States of America (including its territories and possessions), Australia, Canada, Japan or South Africa or any other jurisdiction where such an announcement would be unlawful. The distribution of this announcement may be restricted by law in certain jurisdictions and persons into whose possession this document or other information referred to herein should inform themselves about and observe any such restriction. Any failure to comply with these restrictions may constitute a violation of the securities laws of any such jurisdiction.

This publication does not constitute an offer of securities for sale or a solicitation of an offer to pur-chase the above mentioned securities in the United States, Germany or any other jurisdiction. Neither this announcement nor anything contained herein shall form the basis of, or be relied upon in connection with, any offer or commitment whatsoever in any jurisdiction.

The securities of flatexDEGIRO AG have not been, and will not be, registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"), or under any applicable securities laws of any state or other jurisdiction of the United States and may not be offered or sold, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of, U.S. persons (as defined in Regulation S under the Securities Act) absent registration or in transactions exempt from or not subject to the registration requirements of Securities Act. flatexDEGIRO AG has not been registered under the U.S. Investment Company Act of 1940, and investors will not be entitled to the benefit of that Act. There will be no public offer of the securities in the United States.

This announcement may not be disseminated in the United States and/or within the United States and may not be distributed or forwarded to publications that are widely available in the United States.

The release is only addressed to and directed at persons in member states of the European Economic Area (each a "Relevant State") and the United Kingdom who are "qualified investors" within, in the case of member states of the European Economic Area, the meaning of Article 2(e) of Regulation (EU) 2017/1129 or within, in the case of the United Kingdom, the meaning of Article 2(e) of Regulation (EU) 2017/1129 as it forms part of domestic law in the United Kingdom by virtue of the Euro-pean Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018 ("Qualified Investors"). In addition, in the United Kingdom, the release is being distributed only to, and is directed only at, Qualified Investors who are (i) "investment professionals" within the meaning of Article 19(5) of the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 (Financial Promotion) Order 2005 (the "Order"); (ii) high net worth companies, and other per-sons to whom it may otherwise lawfully be communicated falling within Article 49(2)(a) to (d) of the Order, or (iii) persons to whom it may otherwise lawfully be communicated.

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.