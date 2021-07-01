TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund - Net Asset Value(s)
PR Newswire
London, July 1
TWENTYFOUR SELECT MONTHLY INCOME FUND LIMITED
(a closed-ended investment company incorporated in Guernsey with registration number 57985 )
(LEI: 549300P9Q5O2B3RDNF78)
Final Net Asset Value
|FUND NAME
|NAV
|ISIN
|NAV DATE
|TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund Limited
|93.63
|GG00BJVDZ946
|30th June 2021
Enquiries:
Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Ireland) Limited
Michelle Wallace +353 1 542 2184
Date: 01stJuly 2021
Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de