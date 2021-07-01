Chemotherapy Induced Neutropenia Market Size to Exhibit Considerable Growth at a CAGR of 1.76% in the 7MM for the Study Period (2018-2030), Estimates DelveInsight

The Chemotherapy Induced Neutropenia market size is witnessing a substantial increase owing to the increasing population of cancer patients, increasing uptake of chemotherapy, and upcoming pipeline therapies in the 7MM.

LAS VEGAS, July 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- DelveInsight's Chemotherapy Induced Neutropenia (CIN) Market report offers comprehensive coverage of the current treatment practices, pipeline drugs, Chemotherapy Induced Neutropenia market share of the individual therapies, current and forecasted CIN market size from 2018 to 2030 segmented into 7MM (the USA, EU5 (the UK, Italy, Spain, France, and Germany), and Japan).

Some of the key takeaways from the Chemotherapy Induced Neutropenia Market report:

The total estimated number of cancer patients on chemotherapy was 1,790,618 in 2020 in the 7MM.

in 2020 in the 7MM. Surprisingly, Japan accounts for the largest Chemotherapy Induced Neutropenia prevalence after the US in the 7MM. The driving factor for the highest cases in Japan is due to the high number of colorectal cancer cases.

accounts for the largest Chemotherapy Induced Neutropenia prevalence after the US in the 7MM. The driving factor for the highest cases in is due to the high number of colorectal cancer cases. The Chemotherapy Induced Neutropenia epidemiological analysis for the US demonstrated Breast cancer accounting for the maximum number of Chemotherapy Induced Neutropenia prevalence out of various forms of cancers such as Lung cancer, Ovarian cancer, AML, Lymphoma, and others, with CIN cases in AML being the lowest.

Current treatments in the Chemotherapy Induced Neutropenia therapy market are limited to two approved biologics such as Neupogen (filgrastim) and Neulasta (pegfilgrastim) and their biosimilars.

(filgrastim) and (pegfilgrastim) and their biosimilars. The Chemotherapy Induced Neutropenia market size of Neupogen and Neulasta was USD 216 million and USD 2,450 million in 2020 in the 7MM.

and in 2020 in the 7MM. The Chemotherapy Induced Neutropenia market share of biologics is expected to decline owing to the entry of biosimilars as well as novel therapies.

as well as novel therapies. Major key players leading the Chemotherapy Induced Neutropenia market size growth ahead include Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Evive Biotech, Cellerant Therapeutics, BeyondSpring Pharmaceuticals , and others.

, and others. Emerging therapies such as Rolontis (eflapegrastim injection), EC-18, ALRN-6924, Romyelocel-L/CLT-008, Myelo001, Plinabulin, F-627 (Ryzneuta), and others in the CIN market explore novel mechanisms of action, which is expected to provide them a leeway to establish a hold in the Chemotherapy Induced Neutropenia market once approved.

Pipeline therapies such as Rolontis (Spectrum Pharmaceuticals), Plinabulin (BeyondSpring Pharmaceuticals), and F-627 (Evive Biotech) are anticipated to enter the CIN market in the forecast period.

(Spectrum Pharmaceuticals), (BeyondSpring Pharmaceuticals), and (Evive Biotech) are anticipated to enter the CIN market in the forecast period. Recently in February 2021 , the USFDA approved Cosela (G1 Therapeutics) to decrease the incidence of Chemotherapy Induced Myelosuppression in adult patients when administered prior to a platinum/etoposide-containing regimen or topotecan-containing regimen for ES-SCLC.

Discover more about therapy, set to grab substantial CIN market share @ Chemotherapy Induced Neutropenia Pipeline Therapy Market Share

Chemotherapy Induced Neutropenia: Overview

Chemotherapy Induced Neutropenia (CIN) is the primary dose-limiting toxicity in patients undergoing cancer treatments with chemotherapy. It can lead to febrile neutropenia (FN), and it is associated with increased morbidity and early mortality, increased medical costs, and disruptions in potentially curative treatments. Some of the risk factors for CIN are older age, female gender, poor performance status, albumin level <3.5 g/dL, bone marrow involvement, high LDH, low lymphocyte counts, high-risk chemotherapy regimen, and others.

The risk of infection in CIN patients ranges between 10% and 50% for patients with solid tumors and more than 80% for hematological malignancies. As per DelveInsight's Chemotherapy Induced Neutropenia epidemiology analysis, the US accounted for the majority of the cancer patients on chemotherapies with 70% of the total patients on chemotherapy on intermediate-high risk for CIN.

Chemotherapy Induced Neutropenia Epidemiology Segmentation

The Chemotherapy Induced Neutropenia market report puts forward the epidemiological analysis for the study period 2018-30 in the 7MM segmented into:

Total number of Patients on Chemotherapy

Risk-specific Chemotherapy Patient Pool for CIN

Total Incident Cases of CIN by Cancer-Type

Download report to understand which demographic factors are guiding the CIN epidemiology @ Chemotherapy Induced Neutropenia Epidemiological Insights

Chemotherapy Induced Neutropenia Therapy Market

The only strategy to manage Chemotherapy Induced Neutropenia is to prevent it. Neutropenia can be avoided or ameliorated by giving less chemotherapy or by stimulating marrow recovery immediately after chemotherapy, using the colony-stimulating factor (CSFs).

The treatment that follows in the case of Neutropenia is associated with fever includes Broad-spectrum antibiotics. Broad-spectrum antibiotics such as MEP are used as first-line antibiotics in all cases. (Hashiguchi et al. (2015)). In addition to these, Myeloid growth factors (MGFs), CSFs such as G-CSF and GM-CSF are an integral part of the prevention of potentially life-threatening Febrile Neutropenia, however, only G-CSF has US FDA approval for use in CIN. Available biosimilars in the US Chemotherapy Induced Neutropenia therapy market of Neulasta include Fulphila, Udenyca, Ziextenzo, and Nyvepria and of Neupogen are Granix, Zarxio/Zarzio, and Nivestym.

Despite the fact that CSFs have managed to improve patient quality to a profound extent, the drug class needs to be studied further for a proper understanding of its safety and efficacy profile. Further, the issue of compromised patient compliance with the available pharmacological therapies adds to the intricacy of the lot.

Access the sample copy of the report for more details @ Chemotherapy Induced Neutropenia Market Unmet Needs

Chemotherapy Induced Neutropenia Market Forecast

The Chemotherapy Induced Neutropenia therapy market is observing several therapies emerging in the foreseeable future based on novel mechanisms. This also implies that the CIN market is expected to heat up with competition as the emerging therapies will vie to compete for market share, which at the moment is occupied by biologics and their biosimilars as well. However, the Chemotherapy Induced Neutropenia pipeline possesses potential drugs for intermediate-high risk patients, which can lend pipeline therapies a leg-up.

Interested in knowing which pharma company is expected to establish a major hold in the market? Drop your query at info@delveinsight.com

Chemotherapy Induced Neutropenia Pipeline Therapies

Rolontis (eflapegrastim injection): Spectrum Pharmaceuticals

EC-18: Enzychem Lifesciences Corporation

ALRN-6924: Aileron Therapeutics

Romyelocel-L/CL T-008: Cellerant Therapeutics

Myelo001: Myelo Therapeutics

Plinabulin: BeyondSpring Pharmaceuticals

F-627 (Ryzneuta): Evive Biotech

Check out for more @ Chemotherapy Induced Neutropenia Drug Pipeline Therapies

Factors Impacting the Chemotherapy Induced Neutropenia Market Dynamics

A lack of understanding of the pathophysiology of the complication and unclear diagnosis modalities delays the treatment. Besides diagnosis, the present CIN market sees a limited number of therapies that explore novel mechanisms of action with poor patient compliance. The high cost of the therapies also puts a question mark on the cost-effectiveness of the therapies.

However, the gaps in the present treatment market offer pharma players tremendous opportunities to nab. Undoubtedly, the Chemotherapy Induced Neutropenia pipeline is robust and rich, exploring novel MoAs and aiming to address intermediate-high-risk patients. Pipeline therapies with better safety for long-term use and low treatment duration that are also economical and offer better patient adherence are expected to spark a great deal of change in the CIN therapy market.

Along with efficient pipeline therapies, the growing cancer patient pool will have a direct relation with the increasing CIN patient pool, which further would increase the demand for better therapies, thereby pushing the Chemotherapy Induced Neutropenia market size growth.

Check out for more @ Chemotherapy Induced Neutropenia Market Forecast

Scope of the Chemotherapy Induced Neutropenia Market Report

Coverage: 7MM (the US, EU5, and Japan)

Study Period: 2018-30

Key Companies: Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Evive Biotech, Cellerant Therapeutics, BeyondSpring Pharmaceuticals, and others.

Key Chemotherapy Induced Neutropenia Pipeline Therapies: Rolontis (eflapegrastim injection), EC-18, ALRN-6924, Romyelocel-L/CL T-008, Myelo001, Plinabulin, F-627 (Ryzneuta), and others.

Chemotherapy Induced Neutropenia Market Segmentation: By Geography, By Chemotherapy Induced Neutropenia Therapies

Analysis: Comparative and conjoint analysis of Chemotherapy Induced Neutropenia emerging therapies

Tools used: SWOT analysis, Conjoint Analysis, Porter's Five Forces, PESTLE analysis, BCG Matrix analysis methods.

Case Studies

KOL's Views

Analyst's Views

Drop by to learn more about the future market trends @ Chemotherapy Induced Neutropenia Market Landscape and Forecast

Table of Contents

1 Key Insights 2 Chemotherapy Induced Neutropenia Market Report Introduction 3 Chemotherapy Induced Neutropenia Market Overview at a Glance 4 Executive Summary of Chemotherapy Induced Neutropenia 5 Disease Background and Overview 6 Algorithm for Diagnosis of Chemotherapy Induced Neutropenia 7 Patient Journey 8 Chemotherapy Induced Neutropenia (CIN) Epidemiology and Patient Population 9 Treatment Algorithm, Current Treatment, and Medical Practices 10 Chemotherapy Induced Neutropenia Epidemiology and Patient Population 11 Country Wise-Epidemiology of Chemotherapy Induced Neutropenia 10 Chemotherapy Induced Neutropenia Treatment 12 Unmet Needs 13 Key Endpoints of Chemotherapy Induced Neutropenia (CIN) Treatment 14 Chemotherapy Induced Neutropenia Emerging Therapies 15 Chemotherapy Induced Neutropenia: 7 Major Market Analysis 16 Chemotherapy Induced Neutropenia Market Unmet Needs 17 Case Reports 18 Chemotherapy Induced Neutropenia Market Drivers 19 Chemotherapy Induced Neutropenia Market Barriers 20 SWOT Analysis 21 KOL Reviews 21 Appendix 22 DelveInsight Capabilities 23 Disclaimer 24 About DelveInsight

Get in touch with our Business executive for Rich and Deep Market Assessment and Consulting Solutions

Related Reports

Chemotherapy Induced Anemia Market

DelveInsight's "Chemotherapy Induced Anemia Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast-2030" report.

Chemotherapy Induced Diarrhea Market

DelveInsight's "Chemotherapy Induced Diarrhea Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast-2030" report.

Chemotherapy Induced Febrile Neutropenia Market

DelveInsight's "Chemotherapy Induced Febrile Neutropenia - Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast-2030" report.

Chemotherapy Induced Nausea And Vomiting Market

DelveInsight's "Chemotherapy Induced Nausea and Vomiting Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast-2030" report.

Chemotherapy Induced Hearing Loss Market

DelveInsight's "Chemotherapy Induced Hearing Loss Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast-2030" report.

Chemotherapy Induced Peripheral Neuropathy Market

DelveInsight's "Chemotherapy Induced Peripheral Neuropathy Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast-2030" report.

Chemotherapy Induced Thrombocytopenia Market

DelveInsight's "Chemotherapy Induced Thrombocytopenia (CIT) Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast-2030" report.

Related Blogs

Chemotherapy-Induced Peripheral Neuropathy (CIPN) Therapy Market

Know more about therapies, and pharma companies such as PledOx/Solasia, WEX Pharmaceuticals, Asahi Kasei, MediciNova, Achelios Therapeutics, Esteve, ChromaDex, Apollo endosurgery (Lpath), Hoffmann-La Roche, Midatech/DARA, Lee's Pharmaceutical Limited, Novartis, Relief Therapeutics and others working involved in the market.

Chemotherapy Induced Febrile Neutropenia Market

Know more about therapies, and pharma companies such as Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Mylan Pharmaceuticals, Coherus Biosciences, Enzychem, Cinfa Biotech S.L., Sandoz Pharmaceuticals, Myelo Therapeutics, Aileron Therapeutics, Cinfa Biotech S.L., Sandoz Pharmaceuticals, and others working involved in the market.

About DelveInsight

DelveInsight is a leading Business Consultant and Market Research firm focused exclusively on life sciences. It supports Pharma companies by providing comprehensive end-to-end solutions to improve their performance.

Get hassle-free access to all the healthcare and pharma market research reports through our subscription-based platform PharmDelve .

For more insights, visit Pharma, Healthcare, and Biotech News

Contact Us

Shruti Thakur

info@delveinsight.com

+1(919)321-6187

www.delveinsight.com

https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1082265/DelveInsight_Logo.jpg