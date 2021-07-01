NAXS Nordic Access Buyout Fund AB: Report from the extraordinary general meeting in NAXS AB (publ) on 1 July 2021

On 1 July 2021 the extraordinary general meeting of NAXS AB (publ) resolved in accordance with the following

Board of directors

The extraordinary general meeting resolved, in accordance with the majority shareholder's proposal, that the number of board members shall be five (5) with no deputy board members and to replace all current board members and elect new members of the board of directors as follows: Daniel Gold, Meg Eisner, Synne Syrrist, Nikolai Jebsen and Børge Johansen, with Daniel Gold as chairman of the board.



It was further resolved, in accordance with the majority shareholder's proposal, that the compensation to the remuneration per director (including the chairman) shall remain at the same as the level of remuneration resolved by the annual general meeting 2021. Because of the increased the size of the board of directors from four to five members, the total pool of director compensation increases from SEK 753,750 to SEK 918,750.





Contact information :

Lennart Svantesson, CEO

Telephone: +46 73 311 00 11

The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 22.00 CET on July 1, 2021.

This press release and further information is available on the Company's website: www.naxs.se

NAXS AB

NAXS is listed on NASDAQ Stockholm. NAXS primarily invests in private equity funds with a Nordic focus, but may also make direct investments or co-investments alongside private equity or other alternative assets funds. In addition, NAXS may, to a limited extent, make other types of investments.

Attachment