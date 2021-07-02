

CUPERTINO (dpa-AFX) - Thursday Apple Inc (AAPL) launched the first non-developer, public beta tester version of its new MacOS 12, Monterey. While the beta version was expected to be launched in July, few expected it will drop on the first day of the month. The version will be available on Apple's website before the company rolls it out in its final form.



As usual, the tech giants have made sure that the operating system gets a complete overhaul in its latest form. Another notable feature that can be derived from the updates is that the Monterey will make things easier for those already in the Apple ecosystem as the operating system adds a lot of overlapping features between the computer and the mobile devices.



Facetime, Apple's video calling application, is getting spatial audio to make voice direction more clear. Spatial audio is also going to be introduced in iOS 15. SharepPay, another feature iOS enjoys is making its way over to the macOS and will the user to stream movies and share screen during video calls, making it look closer to Zoom. macOS will also have voice isolation system to funnel out the external noises to make the calling experience richer.



The operating system will introduce Focus, which will filter the notification according to the mode of usage. During office usage, the system will reduce notifications if it is not related to the work and similarly, the system will block official notification when one is 'Focus'-ing on the family. This is going to help the individuals working from home to keep their focus. The operating system will allow the user to turn on the same settings on their iPhones and iPads.



Apple's browsing software, Safari also got a Google-esque makeover as users will be able to bundle multiple tabs into different bunches. Similar to Focus, Safari will also be able to sync between multiple devices.



One of the new features on the platform is Universal Control which will enable content to jump over from an iPad OS 15 with just a simple swipe. Among other things, Maps will also see notable changes. MacBooks running on Apple's latest M1 chipset will also experience a better sound experience on Airpod Pro and Airpod Max.



Here are the systems that will support the operating system.



iMac: late 2015 onwards iMac Pro: 2017 onwards MacBook (Air and Pro): 2015 onwards Mac mini: 2014 onwards Mac Pro: 2013 onwards.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

APPLE-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de