

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Toyota Motor North America reported U.S. June 2021 sales of 207,331 vehicles, an increase of 39.8 percent from last year.



June 2021 sales of alternative powered vehicles (APVs), including hybrids, EVs and fuel cells totaled 46,074 vehicles, representing 22.2 percent of total monthly sales.



Toyota division posted June sales of 180,623 vehicles, up 41.6 percent from the previous year.



Lexus division posted June sales of 26,708 vehicles, up 29.1 percent from the prior year.



