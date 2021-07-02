

SAN RAMON (dpa-AFX) - Chevron Corp. (CVX) said that its wholly owned subsidiary Chevron Australia Pty Ltd. as operator and the Gorgon joint venture participants will proceed with the about $4 billion Jansz-Io Compression or J-IC project.



A modification of the existing Gorgon development, J-IC will involve the construction and installation of a 27,000-tonne normally unattended floating Field Control Station (FCS), about 6,500 tonnes of subsea compression infrastructure and a 135km submarine power cable linked to Barrow Island.



Construction and installation activities are estimated to take approximately five years to complete.



J-IC follows the Gorgon Stage 2 project, which is nearing completion of the installation phase, to supply gas to the Gorgon plant from four new Jansz-Io and seven new Gorgon wells.



