- (PLX AI) - Kindred acquires remaining shares in Relax Gaming to strengthen its focus on product differentiation and customer experience.
- • Says implied valuation of up to EUR 320 million for 100 per cent of the shares on a cash free and debt free basis
- • Kindred has been invested in Relax Gaming since 2013 and the transaction will allow Kindred to acquire the remaining 66.6 per cent of the outstanding shares
- • The acquisition accelerates Kindred's strategy to increase its focus on product and customer experience by strengthening Kindred's product control and product differentiation capabilities
