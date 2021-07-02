Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 02.07.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 665 internationalen Medien
Tweet-Leak! Horcht was kommt von draußen rein, es wird doch nicht der Hammer sein?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A1XA9J ISIN: FI4000074984 Ticker-Symbol: 2VO 
Tradegate
01.07.21
09:33 Uhr
37,090 Euro
+0,220
+0,60 %
Branche
Maschinenbau
Aktienmarkt
OMX Helsinki 25
1-Jahres-Chart
VALMET OYJ Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
VALMET OYJ 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
36,00037,00008:12
37,30037,40007:57
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
02.07.2021 | 08:05
49 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Solidium Oy: SOLIDIUM SUPPORTS THE COMBINATION OF VALMET AND NELES

Solidium supports the transaction announced today by Valmet Corporation and Neles Plc to combine the two companies through a merger. The merger supports both companies as leading suppliers of technology and services for process industries by combining Neles' flow control solutions and Valmet's technology-, automation and service portfolio. The combined entity has a revenue of ca. EUR 4.3 billion with approximately 17,000 employees.

Solidium, Valmet's largest shareholder with 11,1 % of the shares, welcomes the merger and supports it by committing to vote in favour of the merger. Following the transaction as announced today by Valmet and Neles, Solidium's shareholding will account to approximately 9,1 % of the combined entity. The completion of the merger is subject to certain customary conditions, including the approval of the EGMs of both companies.

Further information: CEO Antti Mäkinen, tel. +358 (0)10 830 8905

Solidium is a limited company wholly owned by the State of Finland. Its mission is to strengthen and stabilise Finnish ownership in nationally important companies and increase the value of its holdings in the long term. Solidium is a minority owner in twelve listed companies: Elisa, Kemira, Konecranes, Metso Outotec, Nokia, Nokian Tyres, Outokumpu, Sampo, SSAB, Stora Enso, TietoEVRY and Valmet. The market value of Solidium's investments is approximately EUR 9.0 billion. Further information: www.solidium.fi.


VALMET-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.