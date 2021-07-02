Anzeige
Freitag, 02.07.2021
Tweet-Leak! Horcht was kommt von draußen rein, es wird doch nicht der Hammer sein?
02.07.2021
Essity's acquisition of ABIGO Medical is completed

STOCKHOLM, July 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The process following the acquisition of the remaining 25% of the shares of ABIGO Medical AB is completed and the company is now a wholly owned subsidiary of Essity. As per the terms of the transaction, ABIGO Medicals pharma business has been divested and sold to the company's founder Jan G. Smith.

ABIGO Medical is a Swedish medical solutions company with its head office in Gothenburg, Sweden. The company has about 170 employees. Essity acquired 75% of ABIGO Medical in February 2020. ABIGO Medical develops, manufactures and markets products including the Sorbact technology, which is a clinically established innovation for advanced wound care. In the first quarter of 2021, Essity's organic net sales in wound care increased 2.1%.

For further information, please contact:
Per Lorentz, Vice President Corporate Communications, +46 8 788 52 51, per.lorentz@essity.com
Johan Karlsson, Vice President Investor Relations, +46 8 788 51 30, johan.ir.karlsson@essity.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/essity/r/essity-s-acquisition-of-abigo-medical-is-completed,c3378323

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/15798/3378323/1439761.pdf

20210702 Press release

© 2021 PR Newswire
