

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - QinetiQ Group plc (QQ.L) announced Friday the appointment of Carol Borg as Chief Financial Officer, effective December 1. She will succeed David Smith, who will be retiring as Chief Financial Officer and stepping down from the Board on November 30.



Borg will commence her employment with QinetiQ and join the Board on October 11 to enable a smooth transition period prior to Smith'ss retirement. Borg is currently the Chief Financial Officer of Lightsource bp, a solar developer, a position she has held since 2017.



Smith joined QinetiQ as CFO in January 2017 and has been instrumental in enabling the company through transformative change that has resulted in five consecutive years of growth.



