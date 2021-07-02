- (PLX AI) - Ambu shares fell 10% at the open after the company issued a profit warning yesterday evening.
- • Ambu cut the full-year organic growth forecast to 17% from 17-20% previously and EBIT margin forecast to 10% from 11-12% previously
- • The new guidance may mean an EPS estimate cut of 18% for the year, Carnegie said
- • We are likely to cut our EBIT estimates by 15% for the year, SEB said
- • We are concerned about the declining ASP trend and the potential margin impact, SEB said
