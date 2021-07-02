

BUCHAREST (dpa-AFX) - Romania's producer prices rose for the sixth straight month in May, data from the National Institute of Statistics showed on Friday.



The producer price index grew 10.39 percent year-on-year in May, following a 7.89 percent rise in April.



Prices in the domestic market increased 10.41 percent yearly in May and non-domestic market gained 10.36 percent.



Among the main industrial groups, prices for energy surged by 25.77 percent annually in May. Prices for durable consumer goods gained 6.14 percent and those for non-durable consumer goods grew 4.88 percent.



Prices for intermediate goods and capital goods increased by 10.27 percent and 3.45 percent, respectively.



On a month-on-month basis, producer prices rose 2.03 percent in May.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

