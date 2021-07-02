- (PLX AI) - Nordex shares fell 4% at the open after the company surprised the market and raised EUR 585 million of new capital yesterday evening.
- • But Bank of America analysts say the capital raise is positive and kept their buy rating unchanged, with a price target of EUR 35
- • The transaction is a key opportunity for Nordex to capitalize on its competitive advantage in 5 MW turbines, BofA said
- • With the balance sheet now with a net cash position, Nordex can approach new customers it previously couldn't reach, BofA said
- • The 4-5 MW turbine space is seeing strong demand, and Nordex has a competitive advantage here with the top 2 market positions thanks to its Delta 4000 turbine
NORDEX-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de