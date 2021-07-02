NFT STARS Launches New NFT Marketplace with Selective Approach to Artist Representation

SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA / ACCESSWIRE / July 2, 2021 / NFT STARS . The new NFT marketplace has gone live on the Ethereum network and is now ready to empower digital artists with its unique tools and services in order to promote their art and spread their message.

NFT STARS is the new NFT marketplace with a mission to shift the market focus from NFT speculation to art appreciation. To do so, the NFT STARS team follows a strict selection approach and represents only chosen NFT stars. Every artist featured on the platform is either picked by the executive team or voted for by the community. Thus, the team ensures every creator gets the attention they deserve.

The NFT STARS product suite includes:

Daily auctions and drops - no more than three.

Gas-free NFT minting. The NFT is minted at the time of purchase and the buyer covers the costs. NFT artists do not pay the Ethereum Gas fees.

A personal page featuring the artists' collections, personal statements and social media.

Every artist with a premium account has a personal manager, receives support in the promotion of their works and can consult with the legal department on any matter.

Collective NFT Ownership is a feature that creates a fair framework for artists to collaborate and evenly share the proceeds from the sale of their NFT.

An AR gallery for hosting a personalized show and displaying artists' works on their audience's smartphones.

'NFT STARS supports creators of various digital artforms and provides them with unique tools that help them show their art in their full glory. We've already started preparing celebrity NFT drops from famous musicians, DJs and public figures and will soon be ready to introduce many more promising and emerging artists to the public' - Dan Khomenko, CEO of NFT STARS.

NFTS - NFT STARS Native Token

The work of the NFT STARS platform is powered by its native token NFTS. Token holders enjoy the platform's services on special terms. They are eligible for NFT discounts, platform liquidity mining, participation in platform governance and have some advantages when participating in Initial NFT Offerings, which is one of NFT STARS' upcoming services. Users can also purchase tickets for the NFT quest called 'NFT Mania' with NFTS tokens.

Artists selling their works for NFTS pay almost zero commission to the platform and can also purchase a personalized AR room with their NFTS funds.

The token went through an Initial DEX Offering on June 5th and came out with impressive results. The project raised more than $4.2 million and on certain Launchpads, the NFTS supply sold out in just 3 seconds.

How to Buy NFTS tokens

NFT lovers who didn't manage to grab their portion of NFTS tokens can now purchase the coin on Uniswap and PancakeSwap . NFTS was also listed on the CEXs - Biki and Flybit .

NFT STARS Features to Be Launched in the Future

The recent launch is only the beginning of the NFT STARS story. The marketplace is planning to launch on other blockchains and enable free multi-chain liquidity flow. The first blockchains to be added are Avalanche and Binance Smart Chain.

In the future, the NFT STARS product line will include even more products and target a larger audience. The new services will serve the interests of artists, digital art lovers, investors and startup founders.

NFT Pricing Scanner

The NFT Pricing Scanner will analyze the market and artwork on other platforms to provide creators with a reasonable price evaluation. It considers the theme and style of the work and indicates the best average price that the artist can sell their NFT for.

Fractional Trading

In the future versions of the marketplace, users will be able to participate in fractional NFT trading. Thus, art collectors who have been previously priced out of the market can enjoy the rarest pieces and add them to their collections. Artists, in turn, can sell a small portion of their creations and retain ownership.

Initial NFT Offering

NFT STARS will introduce a completely new way of funding a business in the future - Initial NFT Offering (IFO). IFOs will enable startups to raise funds by relying on the strongest aspects of non-fungible tokens. A startup goes through two rounds of funding, whereby users purchase NFTs to farm the project's native tokens.

