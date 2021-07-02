DJ Lyxor JPX-Nikkei 400 (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Lyxor JPX-Nikkei 400 (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc (JPXG LN) Lyxor JPX-Nikkei 400 (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 02-Jul-2021 / 09:15 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Lyxor JPX-Nikkei 400 (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc DEALING DATE: 01-Jul-2021 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 172.4545 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 1419048 CODE: JPXG LN ISIN: LU1646359452 =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1646359452 Category Code: NAV TIDM: JPXG LN Sequence No.: 115052 EQS News ID: 1214744 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1214744&application_name=news

