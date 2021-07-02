DJ Lyxor MSCI EMU ESG Leaders Extra (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Lyxor MSCI EMU ESG Leaders Extra (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc (EESG LN) Lyxor MSCI EMU ESG Leaders Extra (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 02-Jul-2021 / 09:19 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =------------------------------------------------------------------------ Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Lyxor MSCI EMU ESG Leaders Extra (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc DEALING DATE: 01-Jul-2021 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 26.4236 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 1164373 CODE: EESG LN ISIN: LU1792117340 =------------------------------------------------------------------------ ISIN: LU1792117340 Category Code: NAV TIDM: EESG LN Sequence No.: 115072 EQS News ID: 1214764 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1214764&application_name=news

