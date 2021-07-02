Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 02.07.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 665 internationalen Medien
Tweet-Leak! Horcht was kommt von draußen rein, es wird doch nicht der Hammer sein?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2AJKS ISIN: FR0013154002 Ticker-Symbol: 56S1 
Tradegate
02.07.21
09:29 Uhr
397,00 Euro
+1,30
+0,33 %
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
CAC Next 20
1-Jahres-Chart
SARTORIUS STEDIM BIOTECH SA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SARTORIUS STEDIM BIOTECH SA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
394,70395,1012:50
394,60395,2012:50
Dow Jones News
02.07.2021 | 11:10
108 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Sartorius Stedim Biotech SA: Half-year liquidity -2-

DJ Sartorius Stedim Biotech SA: Half-year liquidity contract statement for Sartorius Stedim Biotech 

Sartorius Stedim Biotech SA 
Sartorius Stedim Biotech SA: Half-year liquidity contract statement for Sartorius Stedim Biotech 
02-Jul-2021 / 10:36 CET/CEST 
Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
 
Aubagne, July 2, 2021 
 
Half-year liquidity contract statement for Sartorius Stedim Biotech 
 
Under the liquidity contract entered into between Sartorius Stedim Biotech and Kepler Cheuvreux, the following 
resources appeared on the liquidity account on June 30th 2021: 
 
 - 2,374 shares 
 - EUR 9,177,482.91 
 - Number of executions on buy side on semester: 659 
 - Number of executions on sell side on semester: 538 
 - Traded volume on buy side on semester: 24,109 shares for EUR 8,777,527.71 
 - Traded volume on sell side on semester: 21,735 shares for EUR 7,961,330.63 
 
As a reminder, the following resources appeared on the liquidity account when the activity started: 
 
 - 0 shares 
 - EUR 10,000,000.00 
 
The liquidity agreement complies with AMF Decision n° 2018-01 dated 2nd July 2018, introducing liquidity agreements on 
equity securities as permitted market practice. 
 
A profile of Sartorius Stedim Biotech 
Sartorius Stedim Biotech is a leading international partner of the biopharmaceutical industry. As a total solutions 
provider, the company helps its customers to manufacture biotech medications safely, rapidly and economically. 
Headquartered in Aubagne, France, Sartorius Stedim Biotech is quoted on the Eurolist of Euronext Paris. With its own 
manufacturing and R&D sites in Europe, North America and Asia and an international network of sales companies, 
Sartorius Stedim Biotech has a global reach. The Group has been annually growing by double digits on average and has 
been regularly expanding its portfolio by acquisitions of complementary technologies. In 2020, the company employed 
more than 7,500 people, and earned sales revenue of 1,910 million euros. 
 
Contact 
Ben Orzelek 
Head of Investor Relations 
+49 (0)551.308.1668 
Ben.orzelek@sartorius.com 
 
Sartorius Stedim Biotech S.A. 
Z.I. Les Paluds 
Avenue de Jouques, CS 91051 
13781 Aubagne Cedex, France 
Phone: +33.(0)4.42.84.56.00 
Fax: +33.(0)4.42.84.56.19 
www.sartorius-stedim.com 
 
 
Transactions executed by Gilbert Dupont (liquidity provider until March 9, 2021): 
 
       Buy side                       Sell side 
       Number of     Number of   Traded volume in  Number of     Number of   Traded volume in 
       executions     shares     EUR        executions     shares     EUR 
TOTAL     1         0       0,00        10         73       26,218.80 
04/01/2021  0         0       0         1         10       3,028 
05/01/2021  0         0       0         0         0       0 
06/01/2021  0         0       0         0         0       0 
07/01/2021  0         0       0         0         0       0 
08/01/2021  0         0       0         0         0       0 
11/01/2021  0         0       0         0         0       0 
12/01/2021  0         0       0         0         0       0 
13/01/2021  0         0       0         0         0       0 
14/01/2021  0         0       0         0         0       0 
15/01/2021  0         0       0         0         0       0 
18/01/2021  0         0       0         0         0       0 
19/01/2021  0         0       0         0         0       0 
20/01/2021  0         0       0         0         0       0 
21/01/2021  0         0       0         0         0       0 
22/01/2021  0         0       0         0         0       0 
25/01/2021  0         0       0         0         0       0 
26/01/2021  0         0       0         0         0       0 
27/01/2021  0         0       0         0         0       0 
28/01/2021  0         0       0         0         0       0 
29/01/2021  0         0       0         0         0       0 
01/02/2021  0         0       0         2         11       3,854.4 
02/02/2021  0         0       0         0         0       0 
03/02/2021  0         0       0         1         20       7,600 
04/02/2021  0         0       0         0         0       0 
05/02/2021  0         0       0         0         0       0 
08/02/2021  0         0       0         0         0       0 
09/02/2021  0         0       0         0         0       0 
10/02/2021  0         0       0         2         15       6,000 
11/02/2021  0         0       0         0         0       0 
12/02/2021  0         0       0         0         0       0 
15/02/2021  0         0       0         0         0       0 
16/02/2021  0         0       0         0         0       0 
17/02/2021  0         0       0         0         0       0 
18/02/2021  0         0       0         0         0       0 
19/02/2021  0         0       0         0         0       0 
22/02/2021  0         0       0         0         0       0 
23/02/2021  0         0       0         0         0       0 
24/02/2021  0         0       0         0         0       0 
25/02/2021  0         0       0         0         0       0 
26/02/2021  0         0       0         0         0       0 
01/03/2021  0         0       0         0         0       0 
02/03/2021  0         0       0         0         0       0 
03/03/2021  0         0       0         0         0       0 
04/03/2021  0         0       0         0         0       0 
05/03/2021  1         0       0         1         0       0 
08/03/2021  0         0       0         0         0       0 
09/03/2021  0         0       0         0         0       0 
10/03/2021  0         0       0         3         17       5,736.4 
11/03/2021  0         0       0         0         0       0

Transactions executed by Kepler Cheuvreux (liquidity provider as of on May 4, 2021): 

Buy side                       Sell side 
                                  Number of 
       Number of     Number of   Traded volume in  executions     Number of   Traded volume in 
       executions     shares     EUR                  shares     EUR 
 
TOTAL     659        24,109     8,777,527.71    538        21,735     7,961,330.63 
07/05/2021  26         900      327,780.00     5         450      168,525.00 
10/05/2021  109        5,109     1,873,112.67    -         -       - 
11/05/2021  66         1,800     639,198.00     1         100      35,900.00 
12/05/2021  10         500      176,700.00     8         503      179,374.83 
13/05/2021  10         500      177,000.00     27         1,097     390,970.80 
14/05/2021  4         400      143,400.00     14         700      252,098.00 
17/05/2021  13         700      250,803.00     14         1,500     542,715.00 
18/05/2021  19         700      247,877.00     19         200      71,400.00 
19/05/2021  35         900      314,001.00     -         -       - 
20/05/2021  -         -       -         26         1,000     353,560.00 
21/05/2021  2         200      70,520.00     6         100      35,900.00 
24/05/2021  3         100      35,200.00     -         -       - 
25/05/2021  2         100      35,400.00     10         300      107,100.00 
26/05/2021  11         400      144,200.00     82         3,600     1,307,088.00

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

July 02, 2021 04:39 ET (08:39 GMT)

DJ Sartorius Stedim Biotech SA: Half-year liquidity -2- 

27/05/2021  22         1,100     390,126.00     -         -       - 
28/05/2021  14         400      140,520.00     -         -       - 
31/05/2021  3         100      35,500.00     3         100      36,100.00 
01/06/2021  5         300      105,900.00     6         200      71,700.00 
02/06/2021  48         2,100     727,188.00     13         200      70,900.00 
03/06/2021  10         500      170,000.00     1         5       1,735.00 
04/06/2021  -         -       -         16         700      240,121.00 
07/06/2021  7         300      102,600.00     7         280      96,860.40 
08/06/2021  5         300      106,200.00     38         2,200     781,132.00 
09/06/2021  5         200      70,300.00     26         1,100     396,033.00 
10/06/2021  10         400      145,400.00     49         1,128     416,062.80 
11/06/2021  7         200      73,700.00     12         572      213,710.64 
14/06/2021  -         -       -         26         1,000     379,850.00 
15/06/2021  3         200      77,300.00     13         600      232,698.00 
16/06/2021  6         200      76,900.00     7         300      116,100.00 
17/06/2021  95         2,200     829,004.00     3         100      37,700.00 
18/06/2021  9         200      75,500.00     25         900      343,197.00 
21/06/2021  34         800      300,784.00     2         100      37,600.00 
22/06/2021  3         100      37,490.00     9         500      189,200.00 
23/06/2021  2         100      37,800.00     4         118      45,039.42 
24/06/2021  1         100      37,800.00     36         1,282     493,659.74 
25/06/2021  2         100      38,600.00     9         200      78,500.00 
28/06/2021  -         -       -         21         600      238,800.00 
29/06/2021  1         1       402.00       -         -       - 
30/06/2021  57         1,899     763,322.04     -         -       - ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Regulatory filing PDF file File: Half-year liquidity contract statement for Sartorius Stedim Biotech 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Language:    English 
Company:     Sartorius Stedim Biotech SA 
         Avenue de Jouques 
         13781 Aubagne 
         France 
Phone:      +33 44 284 5600 
E-mail:     info@sartorius-stedim.com 
Internet:    www.sartorius-stedim.com 
ISIN:      FR0013154002 
Euronext Ticker: DIM 
AMF Category:  Share buyback / Disposal of own shares / Information relating to the liquidity contract 
EQS News ID:   1214848 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

1214848 02-Jul-2021 CET/CEST 

Image link: 
https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1214848&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 02, 2021 04:39 ET (08:39 GMT)

SARTORIUS STEDIM BIOTECH-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.