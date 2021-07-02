DJ AMUNDI INDEX MSCI EUROPE SRI - UCITS ETF DR (D): Net Asset Value(s)

AMUNDI INDEX MSCI EUROPE SRI - UCITS ETF DR (D) (ESDU) AMUNDI INDEX MSCI EUROPE SRI - UCITS ETF DR (D): Net Asset Value(s) 02-Jul-2021 / 11:15 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: AMUNDI INDEX MSCI EUROPE SRI - UCITS ETF DR (D) DEALING DATE: 01/07/2021 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 61.2372 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 61369 CODE: ESDU =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU2059756598 Category Code: NAV TIDM: ESDU Sequence No.: 115207 EQS News ID: 1214923 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1214923&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 02, 2021 05:17 ET (09:17 GMT)